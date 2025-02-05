Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Three people died and two others were injured in a collision between a car and truck in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on Bayana-Bharatpur highway. The car passengers were on their way to attend Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj and later Vrindavan, Bayana Sadar SHO Krishnveer Singh said.

Also Read | What Is 'Blue Dart' Delivery Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Fake Delivery Calls That Activate Call Forwarding? All You Need To Know.

He said that two others, including the truck driver were injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Gurjar, Lakhan Singh and Ramchandra, the police said, adding that after the collision the truck lost its balanced and rammed into a shop.

Also Read | TS TET Result 2025 Declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, Know Steps To Download Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)