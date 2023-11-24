Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers alleged to be associated with terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Budgam district, officials said.

A joint team of Police, army, and CRPF apprehended them during a check of vehicles in Patkote in Beerwah area of Budgam district, they said.

One hand grenade, 13 AK rounds, and posters of LeT were recovered from the three men who were identified as Mohammad Younis Dar, Syed Jahangir Shah, and Irfan Ahmad Wagay.

