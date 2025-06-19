New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue has given on lease 50,000 sq ft office space to Metro Global Solutions Center Pvt Ltd (MGSC) in Pune.

MGSC is the preferred internal solutions partner of Metro, an international wholesaler with stores in several countries.

315Work Avenue now has six centres spread across 0.6 million sq ft in Pune with leading developers like Ascendas, Panchshil and Raheja, totalling around 12,000 seats.

Overall, 315Work Avenue currently manages 3 million sq ft space totalling around 60,000 seats across 45 prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

315Work Avenue founder Manas Mehrotra said, "Overall, we continue to see a significant rise in demand for coworking spaces from corporates of all sizes as flexible workspace has become a key component in their real estate portfolio to enhance employee productivity, foster collaboration, and optimising operational costs by scaling up or down as per business requirements".

The Pune market will continue to play an integral role in our overall growth journey, he added.

