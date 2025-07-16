New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) 360 ONE Asset Management on Wednesday said it has garnered Rs 200 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) period of its overnight fund.

360 ONE Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme, was open for subscription from July 1 to 9. It reopened for continuous sale and repurchase from July 14.

The fund, which invests in overnight securities, received interest from a wide base of investors, including corporates, HNIs, and individual investors, 360 ONE Asset Management said in a statement.

The fund primarily invests in debt and money market instruments, such as reverse repos, treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and commercial papers, all with overnight maturities.

It is suited for investors with a time horizon of one day to one month, who seek daily liquidity and reasonable returns over the short term without undue complexity, the statement noted.

