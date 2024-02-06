Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Five kg of heroine worth Rs 35 crore in the international market was seized in a village in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district on Monday, officials said.

The seizure was made by personnel of the BSF and Rajasthan Police following information from a farmer of the village along the zero line of the India-Pakistan border, they said.

"Two packets having 5 kg heroine was recovered from 44 police station village during a search operation. This is a case of smuggling using drones. Action will be taken against the unidentified accused involved in smuggling of narcotics," Anupgarh SP Rajendra Kumar said.

