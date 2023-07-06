In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old child named Devansh drowned and lost his life after falling into a swimming pool at Hallmark Tranquil Apartment, located within the Narsingi Police limits in Hyderabad, Telangana. The unfortunate incident occurred on the night of July 4th. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The body of the child has been handed over to the concerned family members. Hyderabad Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered, Family Suspect Human Sacrifice; Transgender Among Five Arrested.

5-Year-Old Child Loses Life in Hyderabad Apartment Pool

Telangana | A 5-year-old child, Devansh fell into a swimming pool while playing, drowned and died at Hallmark Tranquil Apartment under Narsingi Police limits in Hyderabad. The incident took place on the night of 4th July. A case has been registered and the body has been handed… — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)