Raichur (Karnataka), Aug 18 (PTI) As many as 58 students of a government school in this district took ill after having mid-day meals, education officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The incident happened in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday, where 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, the officials said.

Also Read | HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 120 Apprentice Posts, Apply at hal-india.co.in; Check Details Here.

"Only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," the officer said.

An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)