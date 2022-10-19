Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Looking forward to implement 5G telecom services across Haryana, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed the concerned officers to expedite the work of massive deployment of telecom infrastructure needed for the roll-out.

The deployment of telecom infrastructure includes aerial Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) installation in a time-bound manner.

Kaushal urged the officers to launch awareness campaigns in rural areas to make people aware of how 5G services can improve their lives.

He said that the successful implementation of 5G technology in the state will revamp the entire architecture of the internet, which will lead the state towards digitization.

According to an official statement, Kaushal was presiding over a meeting here regarding effective implementation of the working group on "cross sector collaborative regulation between telecom regulators and electricity regulators" for roll-out of 5G services in the state.

He directed the officers to expedite the work of identification of government buildings, land for the installation of towers and poles in the state.

He further directed the concerned officers to ensure the coordination with the telecom regulators.

Kaushal said that besides providing advance telecom services to the people of the state, the 5G service telecom services will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and well as smart teachings. It will take our education system to a new level, he said.

