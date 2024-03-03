Delhi Road Accident: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Bus in New Usmanpur Area, Two Injured

The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 03, 2024 11:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Road Accident: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Bus in New Usmanpur Area, Two Injured
Accident (Representative Image)

New Delhi, March 3: A six-year-old child died while his father and grandfather were injured on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police said. They said police were informed about the accident around 5 pm. Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed, Four Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover.

The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. His father and grandfather are undergoing treatment, the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Delhi Delhi Road Accident New Usmanpur road accident
r+Being+Hit+by+Bus+in+New+Usmanpur+Area%2C+Two+Injured&body=Check out this link https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Flatest-news-6-year-old-boy-dead-in-road-accident-in-delhi-2-injured-5797191.html" title="Share by Email">
Agency News PTI| Mar 03, 2024 11:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Road Accident: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Bus in New Usmanpur Area, Two Injured
Accident (Representative Image)

New Delhi, March 3: A six-year-old child died while his father and grandfather were injured on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police said. They said police were informed about the accident around 5 pm. Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed, Four Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover.

The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. His father and grandfather are undergoing treatment, the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Delhi Delhi Road Accident New Usmanpur road accident
Comments
You might also like
CBI Arrests NHAI Official for Demanding Rs 20 Lakh Bribe for Clearing Bills: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 03, 2024
News

CBI Arrests NHAI Official for Demanding Rs 20 Lakh Bribe for Clearing Bills: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 03, 2024
WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Replace Mumbai Indians to Move to Top Position After 25-Run Over Gujarat Giants
Cricket

WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Replace Mumbai Indians to Move to Top Position After 25-Run Over Gujarat Giants
Delhi Road Accident: Mother-son Duo Killed After Bike Rams into Divider at Sarai Kale Khan
Cricket

WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Replace Mumbai Indians to Move to Top Position After 25-Run Over Gujarat Giants
Delhi Road Accident: Mother-son Duo Killed After Bike Rams into Divider at Sarai Kale Khan
News

Delhi Road Accident: Mother-son Duo Killed After Bike Rams into Divider at Sarai Kale Khan
Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed As Car Loses Control, Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover
News

Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed As Car Loses Control, Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover
Nitin Gadkari Sends Legal Notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh for Sharing ‘Misleading’ News Contents on X
Google Trends Google Trends
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Man City vs Man United
100K+ searches
Real Madrid
100K+ searches
Inter Miami vs Orlando City
50K+ searches
Man City
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot