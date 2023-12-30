In a violent incident that took place on Friday afternoon, a 28-year-old man named Sachin Lohiya was brutally assaulted by a group of eight to ten individuals on the bustling Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road near Sultanpur Metro station in South Delhi. The assault reportedly occurred after Lohiya’s car accidentally hit the suspects’ vehicle from behind. The police managed to apprehend two of the attackers, identified as Vikrant Kumar, 25, and Prabhat Sharma, 29, while the rest managed to escape from the scene. Lohiya, a resident of Chhatarpur, sustained serious injuries in the attack. Bystanders captured the attack on their phones, and the video clips have since been shared on social media. The footage shows at least eight men kicking and punching Lohiya, who was inside his car at the time. Notably, three of the attackers were seen wearing khaki jackets, and at least one was spotted with a pistol holster around his waist. The incident is currently under investigation. Hyderabad: Man Thrashed by Women for Sending Obscene Messages on WhatsApp, Handed Over to Police (Watch Video).

Delhi Crime Video

