Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.

They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 30, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Yadav said in a post on X.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 30, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)