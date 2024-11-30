Kolkata, November 30: The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, November 30, on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Played from Monday to Sunday, the Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat lottery game requires participants to place bets to win varying prizes. A total of eight rounds or "bazi" are played throughout the day. To take part in Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery, players need to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city.

A unique feature of Kolkata FF lottery is that it is played only in Kolkata but draws crowd from nearby areas too. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of all eight rounds or bazis are announced at different times during the day. The results of Kolkata FF lottery's first round is declared by 10 AM followed by the results of the second round by 11:30 AM, the third round by 1 PM, the fourth bazi by 2:30 PM, the fifth bazi by 4 PM and the sixth at around 5:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 29, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata FF Result of last two rounds or bazi are announced by 7 PM and 8:30 PM respectively. Kolkata Lottery enthusiasts can scroll down below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or know the winning numbers of the Kolkata FF Result for November 30, 2024. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 30

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 279 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal In India?

From buying tickets to taking part in Kolkata Fatafat lottery and awaiting the results, players look forward to win multiple prizes with minimum investment. In Kolkata FF lottery game, players have to choose numbers and place bets to win prizes. The speculative lottery game tests players' skill, luck, planning and their strategies. Similar to Kolkata FF Lottery, Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lottery, Kolkata FF lottery is one of the popular forms of lottery games in the country. Although betting and gambling is prohibited in India, lotteries are legal in 13 states including West Bengal where Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is played.

