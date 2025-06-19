Gurugram, Jun 18 (PTI) A ruckus broke out during a victory procession in Haryana's Nuh district following the bypoll win of a woman sarpanch, with stones allegedly hurled at the gathering, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Cheela village under the Tauru area and several people were injured. Police have registered a case against 77 people, leading to the arrest of nine people so far.

The procession held on Tuesday to celebrate the win of Mumtaz was also attended by former minister of state for forest, environment and sports Kunwar Sanjay Singh.

Police said the dispute began when firecrackers were burst and loud music was played near the house of the losing candidate, Tabassum. A verbal spat ensued which allegedly escalated into stone pelting from rooftops.

At the time, the former minister was riding a horse carriage as part of the procession and was safely escorted out by supporters. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Singh later said that he left the event after witnessing only an altercation and was unaware of any stone pelting.

The bypolls were held on Sunday, in which Mumtaz secured 1,288 votes, defeating Tabassum, who got 948 votes.

A police team led by Tauru Sadar Station House Officer Inspector Jitender Singh reached the spot following the incident and brought the situation under control.

Based on a complaint from Mumtaz's father, Khalid Hussain, an FIR was registered against 77 people at Sadar Tauru police station.

The accused include Saddik, Asfaq, Tahir, Faimuddin, Tamil, Soyab, Akhtar, Ikram, Fata, Tabassum, and others, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh said nine persons have been arrested so far.

Among the arrested five were sent to judicial custody, while four others are being questioned, the SHO said.

