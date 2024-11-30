Sangrur, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has been according top priority to works of immense public importance ever since it came to power.

He was addressing a gathering after dedicating a multistoried Sub Divisional complex, which was constructed in 18 months at a cost of Rs 10.80 crore.

The building will house offices of the sub-divisional magistrate, the 'tehsildar', the deputy superintendent of police and others.

Mann said he laid the foundation stone of this project in May 2023 and it has been completed in a record time span.

Training his guns on previous governments, Mann said the earlier governments had never paid any heed towards such initiatives to serve the people in a better manner.

Previously the reign of the state was in the wrong hands due to which the state suffered adversely, he claimed, adding that ever since his government assumed the charge of office, it has been according top priority to such works of immense public importance.

Mann said such buildings are being constructed while keeping in-view the future needs of people.

He said the state government saved Rs 1.50 crore while constructing this building against the estimated cost. In the same manner, the Sub divisional complex in Cheema was under construction and would be dedicated to the people soon.

Speaking on his government's achievements, Mann said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that so far 49,427 government jobs have been provided to youth and 700 more would be given on December 3 at Patiala.

These youths got jobs completely on the basis of merit, he asserted.

Mann said at the time he assumed the charge of office, only 21 percent canal water was being used in the state.

Today 84 percent of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes, he said.

Due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the ground water level has started increasing and as per a report of the Union government, it has witnessed an upward enhancement of one metre, said Mann.

He exhorted the farmers to adopt crop diversification by coming out of the rut of wheat- paddy circle.

The Union government must give a minimum support price to farmers on alternate crops to boost crop diversification, he added.

