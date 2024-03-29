New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leaders went door-to-door on Friday to invite people to the party's mega rally on March 31 and led candle marches to drum up support for their jailed leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

The AAP's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai with several party workers met people in central Delhi's Regarpura and Karol Bagh area and urged them to join the mega rally at Ramlila Maidan.

During his visit, Rai said people are furious since the day the BJP government at the Centre arrested the popularly elected Chief Minister of Delhi.

"Today, we are going door-to-door to distribute invitation letters and urging the people to come to Ramlila Maidan and raise their voices peacefully against democracy and dictatorship," he said.

All prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc of opposition will participate in the rally, he added.

Party leader Vishesh Ravi also held a candle march to protest against Kejriwal's arrest.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that he and fellow lawmaker Virendra Kadian were stopped from inviting people to the mega rally by police in the Delhi Cantt area.

Police cited Section 144, but no orders were shown, he claimed.

"What does the BJP want? First, jail the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and then stop their candidates from campaigning for election," Bharti said.

