New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Shares of Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of the Abans Group, made a muted market debut on Friday, listing over 1 per cent higher on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 270.

The stock listed at par with the issue price of Rs 270 on the BSE. It later hit a high of Rs 272 and a low of Rs 218.65.

At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 273, climbing marginally by 1.11 per cent.

The initial public offer of Abans Holdings received 1.10 times subscription last week.

The initial share-sale had a price range of Rs 256-270 a share.

The company operates a diversified global financial services business, providing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stockbroking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth individual clients.

Currently, it has active businesses in the UK, Singapore, the UAE, China, Mauritius, and India.

