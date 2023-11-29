Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) Classwork was on Wednesday suspended at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here after protests over a student's social media post, officials said.

They said all academic activities, including classes, examinations, and administrative work, will remain suspended.

A notification to this effect was issued by in-charge Registrar of the NIT Srinagar, Atikur Rehman, they added.

Protests were held at the institute on Tuesday over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave.

The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus.

After the protests, police registered a case and started investigation.

"The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi said on late Tuesday.

Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people.

"The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action. We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on, the IGP had said.

