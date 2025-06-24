New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) ACME Solar Holding on Tuesday announced it has fully commissioned its 300 MW Sikar Solar project in Rajasthan following the commissioning of an additional 60 MW capacity yesterday.

Earlier this quarter, the company had partially commissioned 240 MW of the project's total 300 MW capacity, a company statement said. With this milestone, ACME Solar's total operational capacity has increased to 2,890 MW.

Spread across 1300 acres in Bikaner, Rajasthan-one of India's highest solar irradiation zones, the project is connected to the Bikaner II substation at 220 kV & is expected to generate around 780 million units (MUs) of renewable energy annually.

The ACME Sikar Solar Project was awarded to ACME Solar Holdings under the SECI-ISTS XVIII scheme at a tariff of INR 3.05 per unit, which has been adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is expected to be signed shortly.

In addition, ACME Solar has also fully commissioned its maiden wind project of 50 MW at Shapar, Gujarat during the current quarter, following the commissioning of last turbine, adding an additional 3.3 MW capacity yesterday, it stated.

This project is located in one of India's highest wind zones and has 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL.

With the commissioning of this wind project through its in-house EPC, the company has diversified its portfolio & EPC capabilities.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

With this milestone, the operational capacity of ACME Solar stands at 2,890 MW, with another 4,080 MW under various stages of implementation.

