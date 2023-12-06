Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) A Telugu cinema actor was on Wednesday arrested here for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman junior artiste, police said.

Jagadish P Bandari was accused of threatening and blackmailing the 34-year-old woman after "taking her photo along with a man", they said. He had acted in the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa.'

The woman had died on November 29 and a suicide case was filed. Based on the findings during the course of investigation the police altered the section to abetment to suicide and arrested Bandari, they said. The woman's father had lodged a complaint at Panjagutta police station. Further investigation was on.

