New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Adani Electricity Mumbai has listed its USD 2 billion global medium term note programme on BSE-owned India International Exchange's debt listing platform, the bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

With this, the total medium term note (MTN) listings on India INX's GSM platform reaches USD 52.57 billion.

In market parlance, the medium-term note refers to a debt note that usually matures in 5-10 years.

"Our competitive listing guidelines and seamless processes have made it possible for more and more issuers to list on our platform," India INX MD and CEO V. Balasubramaniam said.

Since, India INX inaugurated Global Securities Market for listing bonds in January 2018, it has emerged as the largest listing platform for bonds at GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre).

Till date, Global Securities Market has established USD 50.6 billion in MTN programmes and more than USD 27.4 billion of bonds issued with 69 issuances.

India INX, BSE's international arm, commenced its trading activities in January 2017 and is country's first International Exchange set up at GIFT IFSC.

The average daily turnover at the exchange for the month of June was USD 13.44 billion, with a 91 per cent market share among the exchanges at IFSC.

