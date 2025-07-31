New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday dropped 4 per cent after the firm reported a 49 per cent decline in the June quarter profit.

The company's stock declined 3.99 per cent to settle at Rs 2,430.95 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it fell by 4.33 per cent to Rs 2,422.35.

On the NSE, it edged lower by 4 per cent to Rs 2,430.70.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's group, on Thursday reported a 49 per cent decline in the June quarter profit as weak coal demand offset growth in the airport and mining units.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 734 crore in April-June -- the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal -- compared with Rs 1,458 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

A drop in coal-fired power demand, mainly due to a milder summer and earlier-than-expected monsoon, weighed on the mainstay coal trading division of the company, which contributes 36 per cent of the revenue. It traded 17 per cent less volumes at 12.8 million tonnes during the quarter.

Revenue from operations fell 14 per cent to Rs 22,437 crore, hurt by a 27 per cent decline in its coal trading unit.

"Results for the quarter impacted primarily on account of the decrease in trade volume and volatility of index prices in IRM (integrated resources management) and commercial mining," the statement said.

