New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Adani group stocks rebounded on Thursday, a day after falling sharply, in tandem with a recovery in the equity markets.

The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 11.34 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions soared 11.10 per cent, Adani Green Energy zoomed 9.66 per cent, Adani Enterprises jumped 6.29 per cent and Adani Ports climbed 4.93 per cent on the BSE.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

Shares of NDTV jumped 4.82 per cent, Adani Wilmar advanced 4.40 per cent, ACC gained 4.11 per cent, Ambuja Cements climbed 4.04 per cent and Adani Power went up by 1.81 per cent.

The combined market valuation of all ten listed companies stood at Rs 15.66 lakh crore.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

All ten listed stocks of the Adani group tumbled on Wednesday, erasing Rs 1.12 lakh crore from their combined market valuation.

Rally in Adani group firms mirrored a recovery in the equity market. The 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 73,097.28. The Nifty climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,146.65.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)