New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged over 6 per cent on Friday morning trade after the firm reported a 50 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal.

The stock jumped 6.39 per cent to Rs 1,294.85 on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it climbed 6.45 per cent to Rs 1,295.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

APSEZ on Thursday reported a 50 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal, citing a strong growth in port volumes and robust rise in logistics business.

Net profit of Rs 3,025 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year - compared with Rs 2,015 crore earnings in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Cargo handled by APSEZ-operated 15 ports soared 8 per cent to 118 million tonnes in Q4 and by 7 per cent to 450 million tonnes in the full fiscal (2024-25).

For the full year, the company posted an all-time high profit of Rs 11,061 crore, up 37 per cent over the previous year.

The country's top private port operator said it expects revenue to grow in the range of 15.8 per cent to 22.2 per cent in the current financial year that started on April 1 (2025-26). Its revenue grew 16 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 31,079 crore.

In 2024-25 (FY25), APSEZ's revenue from the ports business, its biggest, climbed 12 per cent, while the logistics business jumped 39 per cent, led by higher container and bulk cargo volumes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)