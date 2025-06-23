Latest News | Aditya Birla Lifestyle Aims to Double Revenues in 5 Yrs, Invest Rs 300 Cr Per Annum

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The newly-listed Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) on Monday said it will invest Rs 300 crore every year with an aim to double its revenue in the next five years.

The Aditya Birla Group company, which was demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, will invest around Rs 300 crore per year, its managing director Ashish Dikshit told reporters here.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said, "India stands at the cusp of a transformative growth phase, with consumption poised to be a primary driver."

ABLBL had a revenue of Rs 7,830 crore in FY25, an operating profit margin of 15 per cent and a net profit of Rs 60 crore.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said the company aspires to build India's first portfolio of billion-dollar brands in the fashion and lifestyle segment. It sells brands like Peter England, Allen Solly, Van Heusen and Louis Philippe.

Dikshit said two of the company's brands clock sales of over Rs 2,000 crore per year, while two others are above Rs 1,000 crore per year.

"Over the next five years, we aim to more than double our scale and more than triple our cash profits. This growth will be strategic, disciplined and powered by strong cash flows," he said, adding that it targets to double in revenues as well.

Dikshit said the last two years have been difficult for the industry, adding it was cyclic and the company has seen many such turns in the last 25 years of its existence.

On the investments front, he said the company has a capex plan of Rs 300 crore per year.

"A large part of it is going through the expansion of the retail network, a small part towards the internal capabilities and technology," Dikshit said.

It is aiming for a three-fold jump in the profitability over the next 3-5 year period, he said.

The company does not have any immediate plans for acquisitions at present, Dikshit said, pointing out that the Reebok brand and Van Heusen's innerwear can be major growth drivers going ahead.

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) made its market debut on Monday post demerger.

The stock started trading at Rs 167.75 and later jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 176.10 apiece during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 159.40, down 4.97 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,451.50 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)