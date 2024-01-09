Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and athlete Parul Chaudhary on being honoured with the 'Arjuna Award'.

India's best-performing athletes were on Tuesday conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Both Shami and Chaudhary were there to receive the honours.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

"President Droupadi Murmu honoured famous bowler Mohammad Shami of Uttar Pradesh who made the country proud on the world stage with his performance in the 'Cricket World Cup 2023'," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Shami's unforgettable achievement will act as an inspiration for young players, he added.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

In another post in Hindi, the chief minister said, "Hearty congratulations to Parul Choudhary, daughter of Uttar Pradesh who made the country proud with her excellent performance in athletics, on being honoured with 'Arjuna Award-2023' by President Draupadi Murmu under 'National Sports Award-2023'!"

"You are our pride. Best wishes for your bright future," he further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)