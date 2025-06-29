Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to revolutionary and mastermind of the Kakori train conspiracy Rajendra Nath Lahiri on his birth anniversary, and said his sacrifice is an indelible heritage of the nation.

"Many salutes to the heroic hero of 'Kakori Train Action', great revolutionary Rajendra Nath Lahiri on his birth anniversary!" Adityanath said on X.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The chief minister said, "Your (Lahiri's) sacrifice is an indelible heritage of the nation, which will always show us the path of patriotism and devotion to duty."

Born on June 29, 1901 in Mohanpur village of present-day Pawna district in West Bengal, Lahiri moved to his maternal uncle's house in Varanasi at the age of nine.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In order to arrange money to buy guns to fight the British rule, Lahiri along with Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan and half a dozen other associates attacked the 8 down train from Saharanpur to Lucknow at Kakori railway station on August 9,1925 and looted the government treasury.

The four were sentenced to death in the case.

All the revolutionaries were kept in different jails of the state by the Britishers. Lahiri was sent to Gonda jail, where he was hanged on December 17, 1927.

The Kakori train conspiracy was a significant event in India's struggle for Independence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)