New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Affordable rental housing complexes have been included in the government's infrastructure sub-sectors list, as per a notification.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, an updated Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure Sub-sectors (Annexure-I) is hereby notified," a gazette notification dated August 24 said.

Also Read | International Day of Charity 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness And Give Platform For Charity Activities.

The notification, uploaded on the finance ministry's website on Friday, said 'Affordable Rental Housing Complex' is included in the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure Sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of 'Social and Commercial Infrastructure'.

In July, the Union Cabinet had given its nod for the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The scheme, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), was part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

The initiative has been taken up to provide dignified and affordable living spaces for urban migrants/poor.

Affordable rental housing complex means a project to be used for rental purpose only for urban migrant/poor (EWS/LIG categories) for a minimum period of 25 years with basic civic infrastructure facilities such as water, sanitation, sewerage/septage, road, electricity along with necessary social/commercial infrastructure.

The initial rent will be fixed by the local authority/ entities based on local survey of surrounding area wherein the project is situated.

The project must have at least 40 dwelling units of double room or single room or equivalent dormitory units or a mix of all three in any ratio but not more than one-third of total built up area under double bedrooms units.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)