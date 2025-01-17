New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A female African baboon has died at the Delhi Zoo, the third animal fatality at the facility in as many weeks, officials said on Thursday.

The National Zoological Park, commonly known as Delhi Zoo, reported that the baboon named "Chintu", which appeared lethargic earlier in the day, was shifted to the veterinary hospital after it started shivering.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect Under 8th CPC?.

An official said the animal died later in the day.

"The cause of death is not yet confirmed. We are awaiting the report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly," said zoo director Sanjeet Kumar.

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

Recently, a white tiger cub and a one-horned rhinoceros at the zoo have died.

A senior zoo official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cold weather may have been a factor for the deaths. "The baboon's activity level had dropped and shivering indicated that it was unwell," the official said.

The zoo had four baboons. With the death of "Chintu" only three are left now.

On January 2, the zoo lost a male one-horned rhinoceros named "Dharmendra" to "acute haemorrhagic enteritis," a life-threatening intestinal condition caused by parasites, toxins, or bacterial infections. The aminal arrived at the zoo in September 2024 as part of a breeding programme. The zoo now has only one female rhinoceros.

Four days earlier, a nine-month-old white tiger cub died. Post-mortem revealed "traumatic shock and acute pneumonia" as the causes of the death.

The Delhi Zoo, established in 1959, is considered a 'model' zoo for the country, housing over 96 species of animals and birds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)