Agra (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Following a sit-in protest by a father and his 10-year-old daughter, the district administration has agreed to relocate a liquor shop in Kaulara Kalan village of Agra district.

A district official said the liquor outlet will be moved to an another location after villagers finalise an alternate spot for the shop.

Bunty Sikarwar and his daughter Anshika Sikarwar had been sitting on a dharna demanding the removal of the liquor outlet.

Speaking to reporters, Bunty Sikarwar said, "We began the protest on April 1 to demand the removal of the liquor shop. I was joined by my daughter Anshika. The protest ended on April 19.

"The shop is located on a route we regularly use, and we simply want it to be moved elsewhere," he said.

District Excise Officer Neeraj Dwivedi confirmed the development and said the liquor shop has been operating at that location for the past five years. When the father and daughter raised objections, officials visited the village and held discussions with the locals, he said.

"It was decided that the villagers themselves will suggest an alternate location for the shop. Until they do so, the shop will continue to operate at its current site. Once the villagers finalise a new location, we will shift it accordingly," he added.

