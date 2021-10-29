New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Centre on Friday said it has approved seven proposals with a grant-in-aid of Rs 52.76 crore for creating infrastructure for the agro-processing cluster in six states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharasthra.

The decision in this regard was taken in a virtual meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) chaired by Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

"IMAC, in its meeting today, approved seven proposals with a total project cost of Rs 216.48 crore, including grants-in-aid of Rs 52.767 crore..," the Food Processing Industries Ministry said in a statement.

The projects will be set up in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it added.

"These projects will leverage private investment of Rs 163.722 crore," the ministry said, adding they are expected to generate employment for 12,400 persons and benefit 28,000 farmers.

The scheme for the Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) was approved in May 2017 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to incentivise the setting up of agro-processing clusters in the country.

This scheme aims at developing modern infrastructure to encourage entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on a cluster approach.

These clusters will help in reducing the wastage of the surplus produce and add value to the horticultural/agricultural produce which will result in an increase of income of the farmers and create employment at the local level.

