Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Atal Incubation Centre at Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic pact with the Global Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to bridge the gap between Indian startups and international markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to help Indian startups by offering unparalleled access to global trade networks, innovation platforms, and cross-border learning opportunities across all the countries where GCCI is engaged, AIC-BIMTECH said in a statement.

Additionally, the agreement sets the stage for co-developing training programmes, innovation forums, and business networking opportunities with a global perspective.

Both institutions will also explore national and international funding opportunities to support the startups.

"Our focus is to offer resources that cater to the needs of budding entrepreneurs... We will continue to create an employment generator economy through our structured programmes, mentorship, and investor connections," BIMTECH Director Prabina Rajib said.

