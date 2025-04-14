Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) The AICC's Ahmedabad session has infused new energy among party workers and messages from the session and the leadership will be spread around the country, the Congress' former Himachal Pradesh chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said on Monday.

Party workers will expose the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government that is resorting to communal politics to divert people's attention from burning issues such as unemployment and price rise, he told reporters.

The Theog MLA, who is also an AICC spokesperson, said the session resolved to adopt the 'Nyaya Path' to ensure justice for youngsters, commoners and the oppressed sections.

The focus will be on strengthening the party at the grassroots level. The Congress will consider its workers' views while allocating tickets for elections and fix accountability of office-bearers, he added.

"The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for many years and we are determined to end this exile. A meeting of observers will be held on Tuesday," Rathore said and added he had been appointed as an observer for Gujarat.

Experienced and accomplished leaders have been given responsibilities and 2025 has been declared as the year of organisation. All activities will be focused on strengthening the party from the grassroots to state and national levels, he added.

