Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) With daily COVID-19 cases declining and many of its staff members recovering from the infection, the authorities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has decided to resume walk-in OPD services from Monday, officials said.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical superintendent S N Mohanty said on Friday the COVID committee meeting of AIIMS discussed the decreasing trend of pandemic and decided to open up the OPD.

All the departments have been advised to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and the OPD schedule will be followed as before. Instrctions have also been given to reserve four to five beds in each ward for the new admission cases of suspects.

The overall routine check-up of patients will continue through the 'AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya app and Telemedicine and all IPD admissions and OTs will function as before (pre-COVID time). The COVID labour room will also run for a week, Mohanty said.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received 12,414 outpatient department patients from January 17 to February 3 after consulting with doctors via the two apps since January 17 due to the closure of its OPD in view of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

