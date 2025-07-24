Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Several Muslim organisations have criticised a notice issued by the Nazim of Ajmer Dargah, allegedly disowning responsibility for any accidents caused by ageing structures within the shrine premises.

The notice, dated July 21 and signed digitally by Nazim Mohammad Belal Khan, warned pilgrims about potential structural risks inside the Dargah complex but stated the administration would not be held legally responsible in case of accidents.

The Muslim Progressive Federation called the notice "shameful" and a "collapse of responsibility."

In a letter to the Nazim, federation president Abdul Salam Johar said, "To issue such a disclaimer at a site of mass spiritual significance is unacceptable."

Co-signatory Sayyad Anwar Shah Aadil Khan added that the administration should have identified and repaired unsafe areas rather than disclaiming liability.

Rajasthan Muslim Alliance president Mohsin Rasheed termed it a "dereliction of duty," stating that Ajmer Sharif is not a tourist destination but a revered religious site.

The notice has triggered social media outrage, with many demanding intervention by the Union Minority Affairs Ministry if the disclaimer is not withdrawn and safety measures not implemented.

The Nazim's office remained unavailable for comments.

