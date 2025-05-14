New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.28 crore in the latest quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 28.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Total income fell to Rs 153.69 crore in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 234.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2024-25 fiscal, however, the company's net profit increased to Rs 125.95 crore against Rs 102.84 crore in the preceding financial year.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

Total income too rose to Rs 753.05 crore last fiscal as compared to Rs 707.83 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading developers in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)