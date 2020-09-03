Dibrugarh(Assam), Sep 3 (PTI) The Dibrugarh district administration on Thursday directed all public sector units (PSUs) in the district to identify Major Accident Hazard (MAH) units, both onsite and offsite, within their operational area and submit the same to the DDMA within seven days. Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Mangement Authority (DDMA), reviewed the Disaster Management Plan of PSUs in case of occurrence of any major industrial disaster/hazard at a meeting here.

The meeting also reviewed the preparation and updation of disaster management plans and readiness of the PSUs to tackle any kind of industrial hazard, Jha said.

The PSUs have been directed to submit the contact number of one responsible official against each MAHs who can be contacted in case of any disaster, along with the list of MAH units, he said.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has been specifically directed to conduct mock drills in all offsite drilling locations within three months involving the local community and submit a report to DDMA, Jha said. He also directed all PSUs in the district to carry out offsite mock drills extensively so that the general people can learn about the possible hazards and prepare accordingly. The PSUs were directed to identify MAHs in case of an earthquake of high magnitude and assess the impact of earthquake in areas where chemicals/ hazardous item are stored, Jha said. They were also asked to regularly monitor their readiness to prevent any kind of hazard that may occur as a result of an earthquake. The General Manager of the District Industries and Commerce Centre has been asked to issue similar directions to the industrial units of the district for taking precautions, he said. The DDMA has been asked to issue a notice directing firework dealers to relocate firecracker godowns away from densely populated areas of the town within seven days, and ensure strict compliance of the same failing which strict action would be initiated against the dealers, Jha said. The meeting was conducted by the DDMA in view of the increase in the number of incidents of industrial hazards in the recent past and was attended by senior officials of the district along with representatives from various PSUs.

Officials of Oil India Limited (OIL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Assam Petro-chemicals Limited (APCL), NEEPCO, Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) attended the meeting.

