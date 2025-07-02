New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Telecom gear maker Alphion India on Wednesday said it has appointed BSNL's former chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava as a senior advisor to the company.

Alphion India is one of the 42 beneficiaries that were shortlisted for telecom sector production linked incentive scheme.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr Shrivastava to Alphion. His vast knowledge of India's telecom sector and the policy ecosystem will accelerate our market development strategy and deepen our presence in India's digital landscape," Alphion India Founder Bharat Dave said.

Shrivastava will assist Alphion in formulating its product policy framework and drive engagement with government agencies.

During his tenure as BSNL's CMD from January 2015 to June 2019, Shrivastava was instrumental in the state-owned telco achieving three consecutive years of operational profitability (FY 2015-2017).

