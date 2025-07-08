Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) More than 1 lakh devotees have visited the cave shrine of Amarnath in the first six days of the annual pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

The 38-day Amarnath Yatra commenced from the valley on July 3 via the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

"The journey of faith, holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has surpassed 1 lakh pilgrims within the first six days of pilgrimage," Sinha said in a post on X.

He said the yatra is continuing smoothly on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes and is expected to draw more devotees in the coming days.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas will conclude on August 9.

