Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) Ecommerce major Amazon.in has witnessed double-digit growth in home, kitchen, and outdoors business in Madhya Pradesh in the first quarter of 2025.

The growth was fueled by growing demand across products including smart home devices, fitness and security products, kitchen appliances, DIY tools, automotive accessories, and gardening equipment.

"We have seen a strong 20 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q1'25 for its home, kitchen, and outdoors business across Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh," K N Srikanth, Director, home, kitchen and outdoors, Amazon India told reporters here.

With more customers turning to online shopping for their home, kitchen, and outdoor needs, the company is witnessing a strong shift toward healthier, cleaner, and more convenience-driven lifestyles, he added.

"At Amazon.in, we remain committed to enhancing the shopping experience by offering a wide selection of high-quality products and great deals that cater to the evolving customer preferences," he averred.

Srikanth said that MP also saw a 10 per cent increase in new customers on their platform.

