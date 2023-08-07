New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Amazon India on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and the Cottage and Rural Industries Department, Government of Gujarat, to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

Amazon will focus on bringing weavers, artisans and other micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Gujarat on Amazon Global Selling, the e-commerce exports programme.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?.

Gujarat Minister for MSMEs, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries Balwantsinh Rajput said: "One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports."

The Cottage and Rural Industries Department will identify about 1,000 artisans in handloom and handicrafts through its Hastkala Setu Yojana programme.

Also Read | Jaipur-Mumbai Express Firing: RPF Constable Chetan Singh Who Killed Four People Inside Train, Gets Police Remand Till August 11.

Amazon and EDII will conduct hybrid (in-person and online) training sessions and workshops on B2C e-commerce exports, educating the artisans on registering and listing their products to sell on more than 18 Amazon Global Marketplaces and tools for making exports easier.

Director of Global Trade at Amazon India Bhupen Wakankar said the collaboration is a key step towards helping lakhs of MSMEs, weavers and artisans across the state grow their business globally through e-commerce exports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)