Ambala/Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Friday requested Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for a metro link between Ambala and Chandigarh.

He said that commuters get stuck in traffic jams during peak hours. If a metro train is introduced, it will save time and benefit thousands of people who spend hours travelling back and forth between the two cities, the state Transport Minister said at the party office in Ambala after welcoming Khattar.

He also praised the former chief minister for his help in setting up Ambala Cantonment Domestic Airport.

Earlier, Khattar celebrated Holi with Vij and party workers.

"Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge (we will never break this friendship)," Khattar said in a post on X in Hindi, along with a photo which showed the Union Minister being welcomed by Vij.

Khattar, a BJP MP from Karnal, also hailed the party's victory in municipal elections in Haryana and urged the newly elected representatives to work for public welfare.

He said that since 2014, the BJP has consistently won Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections and multiple local and rural body elections in the state, showing strong public trust in the party.

The party recently won mayoral polls for nine of the 10 municipal corporations in the state.

