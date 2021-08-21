New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday virtually inaugurated the trial run of Ambuja Cements Limited's Rs 2,350 crore greenfield integrated plant in Nagaur district.

The integrated plant -- Marwar Cement Works -- enhances the company's clinker capacity by 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and helps in improving cement sales by 5 MTPA, said a statement by Ambuja Cements, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim).

This will contribute to the long-term strategy of capacity expansion, it added.

"It is a proud moment for us at Ambuja Cements. Our endeavour shall always be to become a strong partner and 'Builders of Progress' for India," Ambuja Cements MD and CEO Neeraj Akhoury said.

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri, the statement said.

It is also the second integrated plant of Ambuja in Rajasthan, and the sixth in the country, it added.

