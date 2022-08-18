New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) American Balanced Fund on Thursday offloaded 2.9 crore shares of real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks REIT for Rs 1,046 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, American Balanced Fund sold 2,92,62,468 shares of the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 357.61 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,046.45 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up the shares of the company.

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT closed 3.56 per cent lower at Rs 360.94 on BSE on Thursday.

