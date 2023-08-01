Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation for a Rs 600 crore mall here.

Being built by real estate developer K Raheja Corp, the InOrbit mall with an area of six lakh sq ft is coming up on a 17-acre land parcel at Kailasapuram near Visakhapatnam Port Authority hospital.

Reddy said the mall will generate employment for up to 8,000 people directly and indirectly while space for IT companies will be created in the remaining land of three to four acres after building the mall in about 13 acres.

Reddy said another 3,000 people will be employed in the 2.5 lakh sq ft space created for IT companies and added that the real estate group is also planning to build a convention centre in the same location.

Along with these projects, Adani Data Centre, Mulapeta Port and the Bhogapuram international airport, the Chief Minister said the fortunes of the North Andhra region will change.

Further, Reddy said Neel Raheja, president, K Raheja Corp, has offered to build luxury hotels in Andhra Pradesh and sought cooperation from the state government for a project coming up in 350 acres in Hindupur, featuring electronics and textiles, with the capability to employ 15,000 people.

The Chief Minister assured complete support to K Raheja Corp.

InOrbit Malls chief executive Rajneesh Mahajan said, "This grand mall will be the largest retail project in the state and promises to redefine its retail landscape by presenting its people with an aspirational social space that will create a new benchmark in the country."

