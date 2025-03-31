Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 31 (PTI) Four people died in an accident involving a car and a lorry here on Monday, police said.

A car collided head-on, resulting in the instant death of three people, including an infant, while another person succumbed to injuries at a local hospital, police added.

Also Read | What Is NITI NCAER States Economic Forum Portal To Be Launched by Nirmala Sitharaman on April 1?.

"The car belonged to G Sandeep. He and his six family members were traveling from Tenali when the accident occurred," police told PTI.

The road accident took place near Penumudi Bridge in Puligadda village in Krishna district, at around 3 pm, police added.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Survivors were rushed to a state-run hospital in Vijayawada for treatment, where their condition remains critical.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the accused under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)