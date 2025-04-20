Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 20 (PTI) Two boys were killed after they were struck by lightning while playing cricket in Pedda Obinenipalle village in this district on Sunday evening. A farmer was also seriously injured, police said.

The two boys, Akash (18) and Sunny (17) were fatally struck while standing under a tree.

"Around 20 students were playing cricket in an open land. The two students were struck by lightning while standing under a tree," a police official told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS Act. Further investigation is underway.

