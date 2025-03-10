New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Anganwadi centres in Delhi will soon provide free creche services, with the city government's women and child development department working to upgrade these facilities with essential amenities, an official said on Monday.

"There are 140 functional Anganwadi centres in Delhi. Sixty more centres will come up by next month. Within the next three months, we aim to complete all necessary arrangements to establish fully operational creche facilities at these centres," the official told PTI.

The creches will provide cradles, nutritious food, and toys for children aged six months and above.

The official said a special diet chart was being prepared for the children enrolled in the creches.

The department's nutritionists are designing a food plan rich in fibres, proteins and essential nutrients to support the healthy growth of the children, he added.

The daycare centres will also provide early education to those children aged three and above, the official said.

He told PTI, "We will ensure that children receive complete care, proper nourishment, and high-quality food and education."

The facilities will be open to children from all backgrounds. To ensure proper care, the department will also recruit additional women members of staff, he added.

"The women members of staff already working at the Anganwadi centres, as well as the new recruits, will be thoroughly trained to provide proper child care. They will receive detailed guidance on feeding schedules, nutritional requirements, and overall child care," the official said.

The existing services provided at the Anganwadi centres -- including support for pregnant women, children's education, and meal programmes -- will continue as before, even with the addition of the new creche facilities.

