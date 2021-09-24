Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) Anjani Logistics has won a four-acre plot at MIHAN in an open tender process to build housing and commercial complex, according to a statement by Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).

The statement said Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) has emerged as an information technology (IT), aviation and agri-business hub, and it has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Increased employment has created the need for residential as well as commercial complexes to meet the daily needs of the people at MIHAN.

It said Mahindra, Moraj and NITPL have developed their residential projects within MIHAN. Tech giant HCL has also acquired about 20 acres of land at MIHAN for staff quarters. This has resulted in the availability of about 5,000 to 7,000 houses in the recent future.

"However, the demand for residential as well as commercial complexes is expected to increase in view of the influx of industries and the expected new employment at MIHAN.

"In view of all these aspects, VC & MD of MADC, Deepak Kapoor, had directed to float a tender for setting up a modern housing and commercial complex on about 4 acres of land at Sector 22. The plot has now been allotted to Anjani Logistics as it has offered the highest rate in the tender process," the statement said.

Kapoor said this project will help the employees of MIHAN. Further, due to close proximity to Khapri station of Nagpur Metro, people from Nagpur city and surrounding areas are also expected to visit the proposed malls and shops in this area.

This will lead to more investment and new employment opportunities at MIHAN, Kapoor added. HRS hrs

