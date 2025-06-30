Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 30 (PTI) A 33-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for duping a native from Kottayam of Rs 1.64 crore through online trade, police said on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Ramesh Vellamkula, a native of Gandhi Nagar in Visakhapatnam, the cyber police here said.

According to police, the accused duped Rs 1.64 crore from the man, hailing from Vadavathur here, after promising him huge amounts through online share trading.

The crime allegedly happened during the period between April 28 and May 20 this year, they said.

The young man, who had traded by sending the amount requested by the fraudsters, found that a large amount of profit had been added to his account for the money he had deposited, police said.

It was only when he tried to withdraw this amount later he realised that he had been duped and that he had lost his money, police said in a statement.

Based on a detailed investigation, a police team from the district went to Visakhapatnam and arrested the accused.

He was produced before a court here, the statement added.

