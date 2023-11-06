New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Commerce ministry's arm APEDA has inked a pact with UAE-based global retail major Lulu Hypermarket to promote Indian agri-products in the Gulf countries, an official statement said on Monday.

With this memorandum of understanding (MoU), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) would promote Indian agricultural products, including millets across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) member countries as the LuLu Group has its presence across these nations besides in Egypt and the Far East.

The Group is the fastest-growing retail chain in the Middle East and Asia.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the members of the GCC.

"To boost exports of agricultural products to the GCC, the APEDA has signed an MoU with global retail major Lulu Hypermarket LLC," it said.

As per the MoU document, the group will promote and showcase a wide range of products in APEDA basket of agricultural and processed food products in their retail outlets.

A dedicated shelf space (special sections or aisles) will be allocated within the Group's stores to display those products.

LuLu Group will also provide assistance in the labelling of products according to the requirements of different importing countries, it added.

